UPDATE 1-Regulators may review Morgan Stanley-Facebook allegations

UPDATE 2-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
WASHINGTON May 22 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's chairman said on Tuesday that regulators plan to review allegations that Morgan Stanley shared negative news before Facebook's initial public offering with institutional investors.
"The allegations, if true, are a matter of regulatory concern" to FINRA and SEC, Ketchum told Reuters.
Ketchum made the remarks to Reuters in response to allegations that Morgan Stanley, the lead underwriter on the deal, unexpectedly delivered some negative news to major clients in the run-up to Facebook's $16 billion IPO: The bank's consumer Internet analyst, Scott Devitt, was reducing his revenue forecasts for the company.
The allegations were detailed in a Reuters story late Monday [ID: nL1E8GLGSG]. It is unusual for analysts at lead underwriters to make such changes so close to the IPO, sources told Reuters. It is unclear whether Morgan Stanley only told its top clients about the revised view or spread the word more broadly.
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Verizon board declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase plan
* Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lmHXaT) Further company coverage: