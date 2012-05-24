CORRECTED-United Technologies launches $9.8 billion corp bond sale

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
By Andrea Johnson and Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, May 24 (IFR) - United Technologies on Thursday launched a $9.8 billion sale of corporate bonds, making it the largest deal of 2012.
The six-part deal is split into fixed-rate tranches of three-, five-, 10- and 30-year maturities, as well as 18-month and three-year floating rate pieces.
About $32 billion of orders have already been placed with underwriters on the deal, according to market sources.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.