CORRECTED-United Technologies launches $9.8 billion corp bond sale

By Andrea Johnson and Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, May 24 (IFR) - United Technologies on Thursday launched a $9.8 billion sale of corporate bonds, making it the largest deal of 2012.

The six-part deal is split into fixed-rate tranches of three-, five-, 10- and 30-year maturities, as well as 18-month and three-year floating rate pieces.

About $32 billion of orders have already been placed with underwriters on the deal, according to market sources.