TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on Spanish banks

May 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has lowered its
ratings on five Spain-based financial institutions, affirmed the ratings on
nine, and maintained the ratings on five on CreditWatch with negative
implications (see Ratings List). 	
	
We have also revised down our assessments of the stand-alone credit profiles 	
(SACPs) of six financial institutions, with revisions ranging from one to 	
three notches. 	
	
With the exception of two financial institutions, all ratings either carry a 	
negative outlook or remain on CreditWatch negative. 	
	
The rating actions follow our review of the wider implications for economic 	
and industry risks in the Spanish banking sector after our two-notch downgrade 	
of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012. As a result of 	
the review, we have maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
(BICRA) on Spain at group '5', but revised our economic risk score, a 	
component of the BICRA, to '6' from '5' (see "BICRA On Spain Maintained At 	
Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," 	
published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).	
	
We lowered our long-term counterparty credit ratings on five financial 	
institutions--Bankia S.A., Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A., Banca Civica 	
S.A. (Civica), Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular), and Bankinter
S.A.--based on our lowering of our assessments of their SACPs. We revised the
SACPs following our review of the Spanish banking industry's economic risk,
owing to the impact we see on the capital positions of the first four
institutions and on the business model of the fifth one. Under our criteria, we
use the economic risk score to calibrate the risk weights used for our capital 	
calculations in several asset classes (see "Banks: Rating Methodology And 	
Assumptions" for definition). As a result of our calculations, the capital 	
positions of the institutions are immediately affected by a revision of the 	
economic risk score. 	
	
We are now for the first time incorporating into the long-term ratings on two 	
financial institutions--Popular, and Bankia, and indirectly its parent 	
BFA--one and two notches respectively of uplift above their SACPs to reflect 	
potential short-term extraordinary support from the Spanish government. We 	
believe that the Spanish government would likely provide short-term support to 	
back any potential capital shortfall at these two institutions if necessary. 	
In addition, our long-term ratings on these two institutions and on Banco de 	
Sabadell S.A. (Sabadell) and Civica benefit from one notch of uplift over 	
their SACPs for potential extraordinary government support. 	
	
The outlooks on the long-term ratings on six financial institutions--Banco 	
Santander S.A. (and its subsidiaries), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 	
(BBVA), Popular, Sabadell, Kutxabank S.A., and Bankinter--are negative. They 	
generally reflect the possibility that we could lower the ratings if we 	
perceived increasing pressure on the banks' financial strength in the context 	
of Spain's weakening economic conditions. For Santander (and its subsidiaries) 	
and BBVA, the negative outlooks also reflect the negative outlook on Spain. 	
One financial institution, Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros, carries 	
a stable outlook, which factors in our view that we are currently unlikely to 	
change our ratings or stand-alone credit profile on CECA in the next few 	
years, under our base-case scenario.	
 	
The ratings on five financial institutions--CaixaBank S.A. and its parent Caja 	
de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la caixa), Ibercaja Banco S.A., and 	
Bankia and parent BFA remain on CreditWatch negative. The CreditWatch 	
placements of the ratings on the first three reflect our view that pending 	
acquisitions and their integration could have a negative impact on each 	
entity's creditworthiness. In the case of Bankia and its parent BFA, the 	
CreditWatch listing reflects uncertainties surrounding Bankia's restructuring 	
and recapitalization plan, as well as the implementation risks it may entail. 	
	
Conversely, we kept the ratings on Civica on CreditWatch positive based on our 	
view that its creditworthiness may potentially benefit from its integration 	
into Caixabank, a financially stronger group.	
	
At the same time, we have also taken negative actions on various hybrid 	
capital instruments issued by several financial institutions. These actions 	
reflect our view of the increased vulnerability to nonpayment of dividends or 	
coupons of the hybrid capital instruments that we see in each particular bank. 	
Currently, we only rate preference shares issued or guaranteed by Santander 	
and its core subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. in investment-grade 	
categories. We rate all the other hybrid instruments issued by other Spanish 	
financial institutions in the noninvestment-grade categories. However, we 	
think vulnerability to nonpayment of the dividends or coupons varies between 	
the institutions, which is reflected in the wide range of our ratings, from 	
our 'BB+' issue rating on BBVA and Caixabank's hybrid debt to our 'CCC-' issue 	
rating on BFA's hybrid debt.	
	
We will publish individual research updates on the banks identified below, 	
including a list of ratings on affiliated entities, as well as the ratings by 	
debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings that Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
and Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- Analytical Approach to Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 	
17, 2009	
     -- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To 	
'6' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published May 25, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative, April 26, 2012	
	
RATINGS LIST	
The ratings below are counterparty credit ratings.	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action 	
                               To                   From	
Banco Popular Espanol S.A.     BB+/Negative/B       BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
Bankinter S.A.                 BB+/Negative/B       BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
Downgraded; Remain On CreditWatch	
                               To                   From	
Banca Civica S.A.              	
 Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating	
                               BB/Watch Pos         BB+/Watch Pos	
	
Bankia S.A.                    BB+/Watch Neg/B      BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.                 	
 Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating	
	
                               B+/Watch Neg         BB-/Watch Neg	
	
Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                               To                   From	
Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.                 	
 Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating	
                               B                    B/Watch Neg	
	
Banco de Sabadell S.A.         BB+/Negative/B       BB+/Watch Neg/B	
	
CaixaBank S.A. 	
 Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating	
                               A-2                  A-2/Watch Neg	
	
Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros                                     	
       	
                               BBB-/Stable/A-3      BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
Kutxabank S.A.                 BBB-/Negative/A-3    BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
Affirmed	
                               To                   From	
Banco Santander S.A.           A-/Negative/A-2      A-/Negative/A-2	
	
  Banco Espanol de Credito S.A.	
                               A-/Negative/A-2      A-/Negative/A-2	
	
  Santander Consumer Finance, S.A.                       	
                               BBB+/Negative/A-2    BBB+/Negative/A-2	
	
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 	
                               BBB+/Negative/A-2    BBB+/Negative/A-2	
	
Remain On CreditWatch	
                               To                   From	
Banca Civica S.A.              	
 Short-Term Counterparty Credit Rating	
                               B/Watch Pos          B/Watch Pos	
	
CaixaBank S.A. 	
 Long-Term Counterparty Credit Rating	
                               BBB+/Watch Neg       BBB+/Watch Neg	
	
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona                        	
                               BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3   BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
Ibercaja Banco S.A.            BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3   BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3	
	
NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.

