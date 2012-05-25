版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 26日 星期六 01:27 BJT

JPMorgan's Dimon to testify in Congress on June 7

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON May 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co's Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will be invited to testify before a Senate Banking Committee panel on June 7 to give lawmakers insight into the largest U.S. bank's mounting $2 billion trading loss, Senator Tim Johnson said on Friday.

"As part of the Committee's continued oversight of the implementation of the Wall Street Reform Act and in an effort to get to the bottom of the massive trading loss announced by JPMorgan Chase, I am going to invite JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to testify before the Banking Committee on June 7," Johnson, the Committee's Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

