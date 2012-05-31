COLUMN-Should government lead, follow - or reinvent?-Chrystia Freeland

By Chrystia Freeland
NEW YORK May 31 The big economic question in
much of the world today is usually framed as the fight between
advocates of austerity and advocates of growth. But another way
to view the debate is as a contest between those who think that
21st-century government can be effective and those who don't.
Indeed, some of America's most outspoken capitalists have
begun to fight the "Buffett Rule," which would set a minimum tax
level for millionaires, and other calls to raise taxes for those
at the very top, with the argument that money is best left in
the bank accounts of the superrich because they are more
effective at using it than the state is.
"I'm a job creator. I'm one of the guys who can help us out.
I'm a Silicon Valley guy who can invent and create," T.J.
Rodgers, chief executive of Cypress Semiconductor, told
me. "If you tax me more, I will either give less to charity or I
will fund venture companies less, or I will sell the stock in my
own company or other companies I own, like Intel and Google. I
will do one of those three things to return the money to the
government."
If that were to happen, Rodgers told me, the economy would
be hurt, because he is better at investing money than government
bureaucrats are.
"The money will go into cash for clunkers or another
program. And somehow we're supposed to believe that taking money
from the investments, my investments, out of Silicon Valley,
where they have been very, very good for the economy, and
putting them into cash for clunkers, or the new scheme, whatever
it is, is somehow going to make America's economy better," he
said. "It's just wrong. It's going to hurt the people that
they're pandering to. It's going to hurt the very people that
think if we vote for this, then we'll get more money. What will
happen is the economy that they depend on will be less robust
and they'll be in worse shape." "Cash for clunkers" is a term
for a U.S. government program in 2009 that provided rebates to
those who traded in older, fuel-guzzling cars for more efficient
models.
Edward W. Conard, a former partner at Bain Capital, the
buyout firm once led by Mitt Romney, the Republican presidential
candidate, makes the same point in "Unintended Consequences," a
book published this month. Conard, like Rodgers, argues that
society overall benefits when the rich are taxed lightly because
the rich -- by virtue of their wealth -- have shown they are the
best investors of capital.
As Conard writes: "For every dollar earned by a successful
innovator or lucky risk-taker, society captures 40 cents of
investment. Were society to pay the incremental dollar of income
to a middle-class consumer, he would charge society 90 to 99
cents of consumption for every penny of investment -- a steep
price. It's cheaper for society to allocate income to the rich."
There's a lot to unpack in this line of reasoning. For one
thing, it is hard to escape the obvious self-interest - it is
certainly convenient to believe that low taxes for oneself are
not only a personal boon, they also serve the collective good.
The debate is also ideological. The right has long been
campaigning to reduce the power of the state and to increase the
power of the individual.
But there is also a special resonance to arguments about the
relative efficacy of the private sector over the state when you
hear them in the 21st-century United States from a West Coast
technology entrepreneur. After all, whatever your political
allegiances, it is hard to disagree that in recent decades when
it comes to transforming the world, the Valley has outdone the
Beltway.
One reason for that gap may be that while our private and
business lives have been transformed by the technology
revolution, government largely has not. To understand what
hasn't happened -- and the possibilities the future might hold
-- I spoke to another entrepreneur at the cutting edge of the
global technology revolution: Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of
an Indian outsourcing behemoth, Infosys.
Nilekani has gone on to another pioneering job, working
inside the notoriously slow-moving Indian government to create a
unique digital identity for each citizen. That second career has
given him a different perspective on the state: He agrees with
Rodgers and Conard that it needs to be reinvented, but he also
argues that it is absolutely essential, not least as a
foundation for private-sector entrepreneurship.
"Just as technologies are disrupting industries -- retail,
or publishing, or whatever -- technologies can also disrupt the
way you do government," Nilekani told me. "The thing is that we
don't yet know how to do it well."
"If you have grown up using a tablet or a smartphone, with
nice user interfaces, and one click, you get everything, you get
maps everywhere, you're used to a certain level of
responsiveness and efficiency," Nilekani explained. Government
is often not very good at delivering either, he said, which can
make us more frustrated as citizens than we are as consumers.
One response to that gap is that of Rodgers and Conard,
namely to give up on the state. Nilekani advocates something
different. What we need to do, he argues, is reinvent
government, just as the technology revolution has forced most
businesses to reinvent themselves.
Nilekani thinks this transformation of the state is one of
the world's most urgent challenges because he believes that
without a powerful and effective government, private
entrepreneurship is impossible.
"I think innovation is something best done effectively in
the private sector," he told me. "But it's the role of
governments to create public goods which are platforms for
innovation. If you look at the U.S., the Internet was a
government defense program on which today you have this huge
innovation ecosystem. GPS is another example." That system "was
designed for military applications. But today it's used for
maps, or car navigating systems or whatever. So the ideal is to
create these global public goods or these national public goods
that are platforms. And then make them open so that people can
innovate."
That's an important paradigm shift -- instead of arguing
over whether to shrink the state or expand it, or whether money
is better spent by the private sector or by the state, maybe we
should be focusing more on reinventing the state for the 21st
century.