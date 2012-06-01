版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 2日 星期六 01:00 BJT

LME seeks resubmission of takeover proposals

| June 1

June 1 The London Metal Exchange has asked its two remaining suitors to resubmit their takeover proposals for the 135-year old exchange on June 7, a spokesman for the exchange said on Friday.

At a meeting on Thursday, InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing presented their bids to the bourse's board.

