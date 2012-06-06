NASDAQ CEO says exchange owes "apology" after Facebook IPO - WSJ

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
NEW YORK, June 6 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc's CEO Robert Greifeld said NASDAQ "owes the industry an apology" for technical problems associated with the exchange's Facebook initial public offering on May 18, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Greifeld also said he and staff have undergone "an entirely clinical, analytical" review of Facebook's IPO to calculate losses.
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.