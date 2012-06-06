版本:
NASDAQ CEO says exchange owes "apology" after Facebook IPO - WSJ

NEW YORK, June 6 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc's CEO Robert Greifeld said NASDAQ "owes the industry an apology" for technical problems associated with the exchange's Facebook initial public offering on May 18, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Greifeld also said he and staff have undergone "an entirely clinical, analytical" review of Facebook's IPO to calculate losses.

