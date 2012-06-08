TEXT-Fitch cuts Repsol rating to 'BBB-'

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Repsol S.A's (Repsol) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The downgrade follows increased certainty about the financial implications of the expropriation of YPF S.A. ('B'/Stable). Fitch assumes that Repsol will not receive any cash compensation from the Argentine government in the short to medium term and will not recover any of the cash lent to The Petersen Group to purchase 25% of YPF's capital several years ago. The Negative Outlook is mainly driven by the uncertainty surrounding the execution of the strategic plan at this stage and weakness in the Spanish macroeconomic environment. Repsol's downstream business, which has a large exposure to the Spanish market, with 100% of middle distillates sold domestically, is the core of the company's operations. Macroeconomic headwinds could result in a reduction in demand for transportation fuels, which would decrease internally generated cash flow and affect the company's 'self-financing' investment plans. Fitch currently views eurozone macroeconomic risks as rising, rather than abating. Repsol recently announced a new strategic plan that anticipates increasing oil production up to 500 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2016 and improving downstream profitability. Repsol plans around EUR19.1bn of capex from 2012-2016 and around EUR4bn-EUR4.5bn of disposals including the 5% treasury shares still held by the company, and a reduction in the dividend pay-out ratio to 40%-55% of net income from above 60% along with additional measures that should help Repsol retain cash. Fitch expects Repsol will be able to act on its financial plan to alter the company's capital structure and reduce leverage over the next 12-18 months. Cash preservation steps, such as implementing a scrip-dividend or reducing cash dividend payments should be achievable in the short term. Other cash saving steps such as treasury share sales at a deflated equity price or non-core asset disposals are market driven and may take longer. After implementing its financial action plan, Repsol's ratings could be further downgraded to non-investment grade if the FFO net leverage ratio remains above 3.0x and the FFO interest coverage ratio is below 7x on a sustained basis. Upside rating potential is currently limited but if the divestment of non-core assets and the successful implementation of its strategic plan leads to a sustained FFO net leverage ratio of around 2.0x, Repsol's IDR could revert to 'BBB'. The planned conversion of the preferred shares into a mandatory convertible bond may not have any additional credit impact as both are potentially treated as 100% equity according to Fitch's Hybrid Methodology. Fitch would need to review the bond documentation before determining the amount of equity credit and specific notching to apply to the mandatory convertible bond. The rating actions are as follows: Repsol, S.A. Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from RWN, Negative Outlook Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BBB-'from 'BBB', removed from RWN Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Repsol International Finance BV Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BBB-'from 'BBB', removed from RWN Commercial paper rating affirmed at 'F3' Repsol International Capital Subordinated preference shares downgraded to 'BB-'from 'BB', removed from RWN Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology