版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 05:03 BJT

BlackRock energy fund manager leaves firm

NEW YORK, June 21 BlackRock Inc portfolio manager Daniel Rice is leaving the firm in the wake of a potential conflict of interest that involves Rice's family business and holdings in the BlackRock Energy & Resources Fund , which he co-manages, a spokeswoman said on T hursday.

BlackRock said on Saturday that Rice was stepping down as co-manager of the firm's energy mutual funds.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐