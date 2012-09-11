版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 23:03 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's revises D.R. Horton outlook to positive

Sept 11 Moody's revises D.R. Horton outlook to positive from stable; rates proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes Ba2

