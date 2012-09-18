Boeing union urges members to reject labor contract

Sept 18 The union representing engineers at
Boeing Co urged its members to reject the latest
contracts offered by the commercial jet maker, a move that
signals rising tensions in the talks ahead of Oct. 6, when the
current labor agreement expires.
Two bargaining unit committees of the Society of
Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace voted
unanimously Monday to reject Boeing's offer, which would cover
23,000 employees. The union said the offer would increase the
cost of medical benefits and change retiree benefits.
The union said it will prepare ballots and send them to
members for tallying after Oct. 1. The vote is on the entire
contract, and a separate vote would be necessary to authorize a
strike, the union said.
"It is our hope that a strong rejection of these
disrespectful contract offers will make it clear to Boeing that
it must stop attacking its engineers and technical workers and
negotiate an offer that respects our contributions to the
company's success," the union said in a statement.
Boeing officials were not immediately available to comment.