Boeing union urges members to reject labor contract

Sept 18 The union representing engineers at Boeing Co urged its members to reject the latest contracts offered by the commercial jet maker, a move that signals rising tensions in the talks ahead of Oct. 6, when the current labor agreement expires.

Two bargaining unit committees of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace voted unanimously Monday to reject Boeing's offer, which would cover 23,000 employees. The union said the offer would increase the cost of medical benefits and change retiree benefits.

The union said it will prepare ballots and send them to members for tallying after Oct. 1. The vote is on the entire contract, and a separate vote would be necessary to authorize a strike, the union said.

"It is our hope that a strong rejection of these disrespectful contract offers will make it clear to Boeing that it must stop attacking its engineers and technical workers and negotiate an offer that respects our contributions to the company's success," the union said in a statement.

Boeing officials were not immediately available to comment.