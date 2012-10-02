Chrysler says September sales best since 2007

Oct 2 Chrysler Group LLC said Tuesday that
September sales were 142,041 vehicles, up 12 percent from
127,336 a year earlier, and the highest for the month since
2007.
All of the company's brands -- Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram
Truck and Fiat -- posted sales increases in September, said
Chrysler, an affiliate of Italy's Fiat SpA.
U.S. industry sales in September, including heavy trucks,
were estimated to reach a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
14.9 million, Chrysler said.
Sales of the company's new Dodge Dart, introduced earlier
this year, continue to rise. Chrysler said it sold 5,235 Darts
in September, a 72-percent jump from August.
Fiat brand sales totaled 4,176, the highest monthly mark
ever in the U.S., Chrysler said.