Chrysler says September sales best since 2007

Oct 2 Chrysler Group LLC said Tuesday that September sales were 142,041 vehicles, up 12 percent from 127,336 a year earlier, and the highest for the month since 2007.

All of the company's brands -- Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Truck and Fiat -- posted sales increases in September, said Chrysler, an affiliate of Italy's Fiat SpA.

U.S. industry sales in September, including heavy trucks, were estimated to reach a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14.9 million, Chrysler said.

Sales of the company's new Dodge Dart, introduced earlier this year, continue to rise. Chrysler said it sold 5,235 Darts in September, a 72-percent jump from August.

Fiat brand sales totaled 4,176, the highest monthly mark ever in the U.S., Chrysler said.