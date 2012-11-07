版本:
Agrium says not approached by potential buyers for retail side

Nov 7 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc , under pressure by its biggest shareholder Jana Partners to spin off its farm retail division, has not been approached by potential buyers, CEO Mike Wilson said on Wednesday.

"We get people sniffing around all the time, just like we do looking at other companies, but we haven't really been approached to buy our retail business," Wilson said in an interview with Reuters.

"I haven't had anyone come to give me an offer on our retail business."

