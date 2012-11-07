Agrium says not approached by potential buyers for retail side

BRIEF-NYX Gaming expands relationship with PokerStars into Denmark
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc , under pressure by its biggest shareholder Jana Partners to spin off its farm retail division, has not been approached by potential buyers, CEO Mike Wilson said on Wednesday.
"We get people sniffing around all the time, just like we do looking at other companies, but we haven't really been approached to buy our retail business," Wilson said in an interview with Reuters.
"I haven't had anyone come to give me an offer on our retail business."
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.