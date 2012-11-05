Abbott pharma spinoff completes record $14.7bn debt sale

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
NEW YORK, Nov 5 (IFR) - Abbott's new pharmaceuticals business AbbVie Inc completed the biggest ever dollar-denominated debt issue in the US high-grade market on Monday, raising $14.7 billion in a six-part deal.
AbbVie, which will house Abbott's proprietary pharmaceuticals business as part of the company's plan to split into two, sold notes with maturities ranging from three-year to 30-year notes.
The "old" Abbott will focus on the company's medical devices, diagnostics and nutritional product businesses.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.