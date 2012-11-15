版本:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2012 bill sale calendar

Nov 15 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae 
 and Freddie Mac for 2012.             
    Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In 
 
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.              
    Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly 
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue 
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or 
on the scheduled announcement date.              
    *=Bills have been priced              
    NA=Not Available.              
    Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days              
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT  PRICING    SETTLEMENT    
NOVEMBER ISSUES:                              
*Fannie Mae   3-month/6-month           Nov 9          Nov 14       Nov 14-15 
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 19       NA   
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 21       NA   
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 26       NA   
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 28       NA   
                              
DECEMBER ISSUES:                              
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 3        NA   
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 5        NA   
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 10       NA   
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 12       NA          
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 17       NA          
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 19       NA          
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 24       NA          
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 26       NA

