Astral Media shares halted pending announcement

Nov 16 Shares of Astral Media Inc were halted by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada on Friday, pending an announcement from the company.

The halt followed a newspaper report earlier in the day that Astral and its suitor BCE Inc, are poised to announce a new takeover deal that seeks to overcome regulatory opposition with a plan to auction off a number of Astral's English broadcast assets.

Spokesmen for the two companies declined to comment.