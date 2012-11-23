Baxter in talks to buy Gambro for $4 bln-Wall Street Journal

BRIEF-NBCUniversal CEO says co made investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
Nov 23 Baxter International Inc is in talks to buy Swedish medical-equipment maker Gambro for about $4 billion in a bid to boost its kidney dialysis business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the companies are trying to complete the deal within the next two to three weeks.
Baxter, based in suburban Chicago, also manufactures drug infusion pumps and blood therapy products.
Baxter could not be reached for comment and Gambro, which is owned by two Nordic private-equity firms, declined comment, the paper said.
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Xbiotech announces registered direct offering of common shares