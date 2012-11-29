版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 02:39 BJT

New Issue- American Electric Power sells $850 mln in 2 parts

Nov 29 American Electric Power Co on
Wednesday sold $850 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the entire deal was increased from the
originally planned $600 million. 
    Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the joint
active bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $550 MLN     COUPON 1.65 PCT    MATURITY    12/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.884   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2     YIELD 1.674 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/03/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 105 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $300 MLN     COUPON 2.95 PCT    MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.801   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2     YIELD 2.973 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/03/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 135 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐