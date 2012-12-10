Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012, 2013 note calendar

Dec 10 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference notes for 2012 and 2013, and Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT DECEMBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 12/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 20/NA NA JANUARY Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA January 15/NA NA FEBRUARY Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA February 5/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA February 25/NA NA MARCH Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA March 5/NA NA APRIL Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA April 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA April 25/NA NA MAY Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA May 21/NA NA JUNE Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA June 20/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA June 27/NA NA JULY Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA July 25/NA NA AUGUST Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA August 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA August 29/NA NA SEPTEMBER Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 19/NA NA OCTOBER Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 9/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 24/NA NA NOVEMBER Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA DECEMBER Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA