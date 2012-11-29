版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 01:51 BJT

TEXT - S&P cuts Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA ratings

Overview
We forecast limited deleveraging prospects over the medium term for the 
Italian telecommunications operator Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind) and are 
therefore changing our assessment of Wind's financial risk profile to "highly 
leveraged," as defined in our criteria.
We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Wind to 'B+' from 'BB-' and 
removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications.
The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that Wind will maintain its 
market position and of potential liquidity support from its parent.

Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B+' from 
'BB-' its corporate credit rating on Wind Telecomunuicazioni SpA (Wind), 
Italy's second-largest integrated alternative telecommunications operator. 

At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on Wind's senior secured 
facilities and notes to 'BB-' from 'BB'; our issue ratings on Wind's 
third-lien (high-yield) notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'; and our issue ratings on the 
subordinated payment-in-kind (PIK) notes to 'B-' from 'B'. 

All ratings were removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where 
they were placed on Oct 22, 2012. 

Rationale
The downgrade results from our forecast of no meaningful improvement in Wind's 
capital structure over the medium term. We expect the competitive market, the 
impact of regulatory actions, and high interest and tax payments to combine to 
limit free cash flow generation and EBITDA growth over the next couple of 
years, which would stall the company's efforts to reduce debt. 

Our base-case credit scenario assumes that the tougher macroeconomy, 
competition, and impact of the mobile termination rates (MTR) cut will mean 
that average revenue per user could fall further at Wind's core mobile 
segment. We therefore forecast a decline of 2%-5% in Wind's mobile revenues in 
2013, despite continued, but slowing, subscriber growth. We also assume that 
revenue from Wind's fixed-line segment will decline by around 5% as the number 
of fixed-line wholesale subscribers falls, in line with Wind's strategy to 
focus on its higher- margin local loop unbundling (LLU) segment. That said, we 
assume that an increase in LLU subscribers and a reduction in marketing costs 
will mean that the company's EBITDA margin will improve marginally in 2013 to 
38%-39%. We therefore forecast an additional EBITDA decline of around 3% in 
2013, similar to our base-case scenario for 2012.

As a result, we anticipate that Wind's Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage 
will reach about 5.4x in 2013. We see no deleveraging prospects below 5.0x 
over the medium term without some form of refinancing at the parent company 
level, which we do not factor into our base-case credit scenario for Wind. The 
lack of deleveraging partly reflects our inclusion of rapidly accruing PIK 
notes in our adjusted debt calculations. We also don't anticipate any 
improvement in free cash flow generation at Wind over the medium term given 
the high interest burden and higher tax payments. Finally we view Wind's 
adjusted cash interest cover as relatively weak and forecast that it will be 
about 2.5x in 2013. We have, therefore, revised our assessment of Wind's 
financial risk profile to "highly leveraged". 

Wind is fully owned by VimpelCom Ltd. (BB/Stable/--). Although Wind's 
shareholders may step in to partially refinance some of Wind's debt, thereby 
improving the group's cash flows, we have not yet seen any evidence of this 
happening. We therefore do not factor such a scenario into Wind's corporate 
credit rating. 

That said, we do view Wind's business risk profile as "satisfactory," given 
that it is still improving its market position in the Italian mobile market 
and maintaining high profitability, despite the difficult market conditions.


Liquidity 
We view Wind's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, despite our 
projection that headroom under Wind's amended maintenance covenants for its 
senior secured facilities will fall to lower than 15%, which we consider less 
than adequate under our criteria. 

Our assessment of Wind's liquidity as "adequate" partly relies on our 
expectation of some sort of support from its parent company, VimpelCom, in the 
case of a liquidity gap.

We expect the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to exceed 1.2x in 2013, 
mainly due to limited debt amortization. Given that we expect cash balances to 
be low and free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation to be limited, liquidity 
will depend heavily on the availability of credit under Wind's revolving 
credit facility (RFC) or the company's ability to refinance debt over the next 
couple of years.

We project the following sources of liquidity for Dec. 31, 2012:
     -- Minimal cash balances at year end after repaying the remaining EUR250 
million on its bridge loan.
     -- Undrawn revolving credit facility of EUR315 million, maturing in 2016.
     -- Funds from operations of EUR900 million-EUR950 million in 2013.

We project the following uses of liquidity for Dec. 31, 2012:
     -- Minimal working capital requirements.
     -- Capital expenditures of about EUR900 million.
     -- Annual debt maturities of EUR81 million.

We forecast that covenant headroom under Wind's new total leverage ratio could 
fall below 15% in 2013.

Recovery analysis 
The issue ratings of 'BB-' on Wind's EUR3.33 billion senior secured credit 
facilities (of which EUR400 million is an RCF) and EUR3.2 billion-equivalent 
senior secured notes are one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on 
Wind. The recovery rating on the senior secured bank facilities and the notes 
is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for 
senior secured lenders in an event of a payment default.

The issue rating on Wind Acquisition Finance S.A. (WAF)'s high-yield notes, 
guaranteed by Wind, is 'B+', equal to the corporate credit rating on Wind. The 
recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average 
(30%-50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. 

The issue rating on Wind's EUR750 million-equivalent PIK debt, guaranteed by 
Wind Acquisition Holding Finance SpA (WAHF), is 'B-', two notches below the 
corporate credit rating on Wind. The recovery rating on the PIK debt is '6', 
indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in 
an event of a payment default.

Recovery prospects are supported by our view that Wind would be reorganized as 
a going concern in the event of a payment default. Furthermore, our recovery 
expectations are supported by a fairly comprehensive security package. The 
insolvency regime of Italy, which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for 
creditors, is a constraint on the recovery rating on the senior secured debt. 

To determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Under this scenario, 
we assume operational underperformance and significant leverage leading to an 
inability to refinance maturities in 2016. We estimate EBITDA at our 
hypothetical point of default to be about EUR1.58 billion. 

We value the business as a going concern, given what we consider to be Wind's 
good market position in Italy, established network assets, and valuable 
customer base. In determining our default scenario and stressed enterprise 
value, we assume that Wind's parent, VimpelCom, would not provide additional 
support to Wind on the path to default. At the hypothetical point of default, 
we value the company at about EUR7.9 billion, using a 5.0x stressed valuation 
multiple. We have slightly revised the multiple downward, to reflect the 
macroeconomic environment in Italy.

After deducting enforcement costs of about EUR550 million, this leaves around 
EUR7.4 billion of value available for secured creditors. Recovery prospects for 
Wind's senior secured bank debt and WAF's senior secured notes reflect our 
view of the estimated value available and accessible to their respective 
creditors. They also reflect the likelihood of insolvency proceedings being 
impeded because Wind's main center of operations is in Italy. In addition, the 
recovery ratings take into account our view of the fairly comprehensive 
security package, guarantees from the main holding and operating companies, 
and share pledges from material group operating companies. The recovery 
ratings on the existing senior and PIK debt also factor in our view of their 
contractual and structural subordination.

Coverage for the high-yield notes is highly sensitive to changes in valuation 
and priority debt assumptions, in our opinion. Given the limited documentary 
protection and significant amount of prior-ranking debt, recovery expectations 
might be vulnerable to potential downside. 


Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our base-case assumption that Wind will maintain 
its market position in the Italian telecoms market. We also assume that 
revenue will continue to grow steadily, excluding the impact of regulatory 
actions, and that EBITDA margins will be solid at around 38%. These factors 
will support the maintenance of Wind's "satisfactory" business risk profile.

We could raise the rating if Wind was to reduce its debt much more quickly 
than anticipated in our base-case scenario. In particular, we would look to 
see adjusted debt to EBITDA dropping comfortably below 5.0x, and FOCF to debt 
sustainably increasing to about 5%. This could happen if Wind's shareholders 
refinanced a meaningful part of the group's high-interest-bearing debt.

We currently see a downgrade as unlikely, but could lower the rating if our 
assessment of Wind's liquidity deteriorates, if leverage rises to above 6x 
with no immediate deleveraging prospects; or if our assessment of Wind's 
business risk profile changes to "fair" following significant deterioration in 
Wind's operating performance, including a drop in profitability to around 30%.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' 
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA
Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance SpA
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       BB-/Watch Neg/--

Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA
 Senior Secured (1)                     BB-                BB/Watch Neg
 Recovery Rating                        2                  2

Wind Acquisition Finance S.A.
 Senior Secured (2)                     BB-                BB/Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       2                  2
 Senior Unsecured (3)                   B+                 BB-/Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4

Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance S.A.
 Subordinated (4)                       B-                 B/Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6

(1) Guaranteed by Wind Acquisition Finance SA
(2) Guaranteed by Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA
(3) Guaranteed by Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA and Wind International Services 
SpA
(4) Guaranteed by Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance SpA

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐