Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2012 and 2013 bill sale calendar

Dec 4 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae 
 and Freddie Mac for 2012 and 2013.             
    Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In 
 
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.              
    Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly 
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue 
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or 
on the scheduled announcement date.              
    *=Bills have been priced              
    NA=Not Available.              
    Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days              
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT  PRICING    SETTLEMENT    
                              
DECEMBER ISSUES:                              
*Freddie Mac  3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 3        Dec 4   
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 5        NA   
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 10       NA   
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 12       NA          
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 17       NA          
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 19       NA          
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 24       NA          
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 26       NA
    
JANUARY ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 7           Jan 7       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 14          Jan 14      NA          
                       
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 22          Jan 22      NA          
                     
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 28          Jan 28      NA
    
FEBRUARY ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 4           Feb 4       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 11          Feb 11      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 19          Feb 19      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 25          Feb 25      NA

MARCH ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 4         March 4     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 11        March 11    NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 18        March 18    NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 25        March 25    NA

APRIL ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 3         April 3     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 8         April 8     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 8         April 8     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 15        April 15    NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 22        April 22    NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 29        April 29    NA    

MAY ISSUES:    
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 6           May 6       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 13          May 13      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 20          May 20      NA          
                                                                                
                                                                                
                    
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 28          May 28      NA
    
JUNE ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 3          June 3      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 10         June 10     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 17         June 17     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 24         June 24     NA
    
JULY ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 1          July 1      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 8          July 8      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 15         July 15     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 22         July 22     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 29         July 29     NA
    
AUGUST ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 5           Aug 5       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 12          Aug 12      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 19          Aug 19      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 26          Aug 26      NA
    
SEPTEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 3          Sept 3      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 9          Sept 9      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 16         Sept 16     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 23         Sept 23     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 30         Sept 30     NA
    
OCTOBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 7           Oct 7       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 15          Oct 15      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 21          Oct 21      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 28          Oct 28      NA

NOVEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 4           Nov 4       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 12          Nov 12      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 18          Nov 18      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 25          Nov 25      NA
    
DECEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 2           Dec 2       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 9           Dec 9       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 16          Dec 16      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 23          Dec 23      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 30          Dec 30      NA

