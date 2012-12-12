New Issue-Bank of Nova Scotia sells $1 bln of notes

Dec 12 Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and Scotia were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 12/18/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.889 FIRST PAY 06/18/2013 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 1.398 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/18/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 77 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE * *PAR CALL 1 MONTH PRIOR TO MATURITY