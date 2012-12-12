版本:
New Issue-Bank of Nova Scotia sells $1 bln of notes

Dec 12 Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday
sold $1 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, J.P.
Morgan, and Scotia were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 1.375 PCT     MATURITY 12/18/2017
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.889     FIRST PAY 06/18/2013
MOODY'S Aa1       YIELD 1.398 PCT      SETTLEMENT 12/18/2012
S&P AA-MINUS      SPREAD 77 BPS        PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS     MORE THAN TREAS     CALLABLE *

*PAR CALL 1 MONTH PRIOR TO MATURITY

