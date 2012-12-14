版本:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2012, 2013 bill sale calendar

Dec 14 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae  
 and Freddie Mac for 2012 and 2013.              
    Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In 
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.               
    Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly  
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue 
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or 
on the scheduled announcement date.               
    *=Bills have been priced               
    NA=Not Available.               
    Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days               
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT  PRICING    SETTLEMENT     
                                
DECEMBER ISSUES:                                
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 17       NA          
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 19       NA          
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 24       NA          
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 26       NA  
      
JANUARY ISSUES:  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 7           Jan 7       NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Jan 7           Jan 9       NA 
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 14          Jan 14      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Jan 14          Jan 16      NA 
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 22          Jan 22      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Jan 22          Jan 23      NA 
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 28          Jan 28      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Jan 28          Jan 30      NA 
      
FEBRUARY ISSUES:  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 4           Feb 4       NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Feb 4           Feb 6       NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 11          Feb 11      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Feb 11          Feb 13      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 19          Feb 19      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Feb 15          Feb 20      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 25          Feb 25      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Feb 25          Feb 27      NA      
  
MARCH ISSUES:  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 4         March 4     NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 4         March 6     NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 11        March 11    NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 11        March 13    NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 18        March 18    NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 18        March 20    NA       
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 25        March 25    NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 25        March 27    NA   
  
APRIL ISSUES:  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 3         April 3     NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 3         April 5     NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 8         April 8     NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 8         April 10    NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 15        April 15    NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 15        April 17    NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 22        April 22    NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 22        April 24    na      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 29        April 29    NA      
  
MAY ISSUES: 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 29        May 1       NA          
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 6           May 6       NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 6           May 8       NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 13          May 13      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 13          May 15      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 20          May 20      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 24          May 29      NA     
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 28          May 28      NA  
      
JUNE ISSUES:  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 3          June 3      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 3          June 5      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 10         June 10     NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 10         June 12     NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 17         June 17     NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 17         June 19     NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 24         June 24     NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 24         June 26     NA      
      
JULY ISSUES:  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 1          July 1      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 1          July 3      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 8          July 8      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 8          July 10     NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 15         July 15     NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 15         July 17     NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 22         July 22     NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 22         July 24     NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 29         July 29     NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 29         July 31     NA 
          
AUGUST ISSUES:  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 5           Aug 5       NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 5           Aug 7       NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 12          Aug 12      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 12          Aug 14      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 19          Aug 19      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 19          Aug 21      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 26          Aug 26      NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 26          Aug 28      NA 
          
SEPTEMBER ISSUES: 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 30          Sept 4      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 3          Sept 3      NA  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 9          Sept 9      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 9             Sept 11     NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 16         Sept 16     NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 16         Sept 18     NA       
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 23         Sept 23     NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 23         Sept 25     NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 30         Sept 30     NA  
      
OCTOBER ISSUES: 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 30         Oct 2       NA     
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 7           Oct 7       NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 7           Oct 9       NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 15          Oct 15      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 11          Oct 16      NA  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 21          Oct 21      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 21          Oct 23      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 28          Oct 28      NA  
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 28          Oct 30      NA 
      
NOVEMBER ISSUES:  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 4           Nov 4       NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 4           Nov 6       NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 12          Nov 12      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 8           Nov 13      NA     
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 18          Nov 18      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 18          Nov 20      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 25          Nov 25      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 25          Nov 27      NA      
      
DECEMBER ISSUES:  
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 2           Dec 2       NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 2           Dec 4       NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 9           Dec 9       NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 9           Dec 11      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 16          Dec 16      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 16          Dec 18      NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 23          Dec 23      NA 
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 23            NA        NA      
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 30          Dec 30      NA

