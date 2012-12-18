版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 18日 星期二 21:44 BJT

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012, 2013 note calendar

Dec 18 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for
potential Freddie Mac reference notes for 2012 and 2013, and Fannie
Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012.            
    Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional     
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any 
scheduled monthly issuance.            
    FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will    
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the 
dates.            
    In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. 
*Issue has been priced 
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT   
                 
DECEMBER                 
*Freddie Mac 7-year notes          $1.0 bln   Dec 17/Dec 17         Dec 18
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 20/NA        NA      
 
JANUARY 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        January 15/NA         NA   
    
FEBRUARY 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        February 5/NA         NA 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        February 25/NA        NA 
 
MARCH 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        March 5/NA            NA 
 
APRIL 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        April 2/NA            NA          
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        April 25/NA           NA 
     
MAY 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        May 21/NA             NA 
     
JUNE 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        June 20/NA            NA 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        June 27/NA            NA 
     
JULY 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        July 25/NA            NA 
     
AUGUST 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 13/NA          NA 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 29/NA          NA 
     
SEPTEMBER 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 19/NA       NA 
     
OCTOBER 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 9/NA          NA          
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 24/NA         NA 
 
NOVEMBER 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 19/NA        NA 
     
DECEMBER 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 16/NA        NA 
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 19/NA        NA

