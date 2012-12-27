版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 28日 星期五 03:27 BJT

TABLE-ICI monthly mutual funds data

Dec 27 The Investment Company Institute on
Thursday issued the following new cash flows into mutual funds
for the month of November (millions of dollars):  
      
    STOCK FUNDS: 
      Nov'12      Oct'12    (Prev)   Jan-Nov'12    Jan-Nov'11 
     -23,202     -16,399   -16,507     -122,470       -98,690 
 
    MONEY MARKET FUNDS:
      Nov'12      Oct'12    (Prev)   Jan-Nov'12    Jan-Nov'11 
      68,280      -3,544    -3,550      -76,855      -162,396 
 
    MUNICIPAL BOND MUTUAL FUNDS: 
      Nov'12      Oct'12    (Prev)   Jan-Nov'12    Jan-Nov'11 
       5,179       4,864     4,869       52,745       -16,388 
 
    HYBRID MUTUAL FUNDS: 
      Nov'12      Oct'12    (Prev)   Jan-Nov'12    Jan-Nov'11 
      -1,578       3,861     3,859       45,580        27,548 
 
    TAXABLE BOND MUTUAL FUNDS: 
      Nov'12      Oct'12    (Prev)   Jan-Nov'12    Jan-Nov'11 
      18,525      29,653    29,496      243,585       130,888 
 
 
   NOTES: 
   Combined assets of the nation's mutual funds rose 1.3 percent
to $12.872 trillion in November from $12.711 trillion in
October. 
   Hybrid mutual funds include balanced, flexible portfolio,
income mixed and asset allocation funds.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐