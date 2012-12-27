TABLE-ICI monthly mutual funds data

Dec 27 The Investment Company Institute on Thursday issued the following new cash flows into mutual funds for the month of November (millions of dollars): STOCK FUNDS: Nov'12 Oct'12 (Prev) Jan-Nov'12 Jan-Nov'11 -23,202 -16,399 -16,507 -122,470 -98,690 MONEY MARKET FUNDS: Nov'12 Oct'12 (Prev) Jan-Nov'12 Jan-Nov'11 68,280 -3,544 -3,550 -76,855 -162,396 MUNICIPAL BOND MUTUAL FUNDS: Nov'12 Oct'12 (Prev) Jan-Nov'12 Jan-Nov'11 5,179 4,864 4,869 52,745 -16,388 HYBRID MUTUAL FUNDS: Nov'12 Oct'12 (Prev) Jan-Nov'12 Jan-Nov'11 -1,578 3,861 3,859 45,580 27,548 TAXABLE BOND MUTUAL FUNDS: Nov'12 Oct'12 (Prev) Jan-Nov'12 Jan-Nov'11 18,525 29,653 29,496 243,585 130,888 NOTES: Combined assets of the nation's mutual funds rose 1.3 percent to $12.872 trillion in November from $12.711 trillion in October. Hybrid mutual funds include balanced, flexible portfolio, income mixed and asset allocation funds.