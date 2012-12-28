Money market funds rise by $28.39 billion in latest week-ICI

Dec 28 The Investment Company Institute issued
the following money market mutual fund assets report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets increased by $28.39
billion to $2.665 trillion for the week ended Wednesday,
December 26, the Investment Company Institute reported today.
Taxable government funds increased by $12.53 billion, taxable
non-government funds increased by $11.58 billion, and tax-exempt
funds increased by $4.28 billion.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by
$9.45 billion to $929.23 billion. Taxable government money
market fund assets in the retail category increased by $1.04
billion to $197.39 billion, taxable non-government money market
fund assets increased by $5.78 billion to $531.22 billion, and
tax-exempt fund assets increased by $2.63 billion to $200.62
billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds
increased by $18.93 billion to $1.736 trillion. Among
institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets
increased by $11.48 billion to $700.21 billion, taxable
non-government money market fund assets increased by $5.80
billion to $951.28 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets increased
by $1.65 billion to $84.16 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve
each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments,
reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting.
Weekly money market assets for the last 20 weeks are available
on the ICI website."
NOTE:
ICI's Web site is www.ici.org