RPT-TEXT-Fitch cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co ratings

May 11 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s
(JPM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-' and its
Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F1+'. Fitch has placed all parent and subsidiary
long-term ratings on Rating Watch Negative.
Fitch has also downgraded JPM's viability rating (VR) to 'a+' from 'aa-' and
placed it on Rating Watch Negative. In addition, Fitch affirmed JPM's '1'
support rating and 'A' support rating floor. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
The rating actions follow JPM's disclosure yesterday of a $2 billion trading
loss on its synthetic credit positions in its Chief Investment Office (CIO). The
positions were intended to hedge JPM's overall credit exposure, particularly
during periods of credit stress.
Fitch views the size of loss as manageable. That said, the magnitude of the loss
and ongoing nature of these positions implies a lack of liquidity. It also
raises questions regarding JPM's risk appetite, risk management framework,
practices and oversight; all key credit factors. Fitch believes the potential
reputational risk and risk governance issues raised at JPM are no longer
consistent with an 'AA-' rating.
Still, at the 'A+' level JPM's ratings continue to reflect its dominant domestic
franchise as well as its solid and growing international franchise in investment
banking and commercial banking. Capital remains sound and compares well with
global peers, providing the bank with sufficient cushion to absorb a material
idiosyncratic loss event. Fitch believes JPM continues to be well prepared to
meet the minimum standards under Basel III.
Like other global trading and universal banks (GTUBs), the complexity of JPM's
operations makes it difficult to fully assess the risk exposure. This trading
loss is precisely the kind of risk factor inherent in the GTUB business model.
Fitch believes JPM, like other GTUBs, is in a highly confidence sensitive
business and the longer-term implications for the firm's reputation are not yet
known. As a result, Fitch believes JPM's ratings remain at heightened risk for
downgrade until the firm's risk governance practices, appetite, oversight and
reputational impact can be further reviewed.
In addition, ongoing volatility and further losses are likely to arise from
these positions as the firm unwinds them, creating some uncertainty. The firm's
Value at Risk (VaR) methodology was also changed in first-quarter 2012 (1Q'12)
but subsequently reverted back to the original methodology. This resulted in a
near doubling of VaR to $170 million, from 4Q'11 VaR of $88 million. The
variance emanated from the CIO VaR and a negative $47 million diversification
benefit. Fitch believes this also highlights some problems with modeling related
to this portfolio.
Resolution of the Rating Watch Negative will conclude upon a further review of
how JPM has addressed what Fitch views to be risk management and oversight
deficiencies that allowed such a loss to occur. Fitch will also attempt to
assess the future earnings and capital impact from these exposures. Fitch will
also review the potential implications for market confidence in JPMand
reputational damage as a result of this loss on both its liquidity profile and
counterparty and dealings.
Fitch believes the Rating Watch resolution could result in a further downgrade
of one notch if the risks are not appropriately sized and addressed. The
complexity and opacity of these positions may also result in lingering concerns
around the firm.
A return to a Stable Outlook will be dependent upon Fitch's ability to gain
comfort with the risk management concerns, potential ongoing nature of these
synthetic credit positions and volatility they may create, as well as the
reputation issues raised.
