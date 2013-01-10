Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar

Jan 10 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference notes and Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2013. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT JANUARY Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA January 15/NA NA FEBRUARY Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA February 5/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA February 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA February 25/NA NA MARCH Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA March 5/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA March 21/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA March 25/NA NA APRIL Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA April 2/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA April 10/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA April 25/NA NA MAY Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA May 2/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA May 14/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA May 21/NA NA JUNE Fannie Mae NA June 5/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA June 20/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA June 27/NA NA JULY Fannie Mae NA July 1/NA NA Fannie Mae NA July 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA July 25/NA NA AUGUST Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA August 13/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA August 20/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA August 29/NA NA SEPTEMBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA September 4/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 19/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA September 26/NA NA OCTOBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 9/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 24/NA NA NOVEMBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 6/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 25/NA NA DECEMBER Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 11/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA