Pentagon to resume F-35 flights -Pratt

WASHINGTON Feb 28 The Pentagon will resume flights of its F-35 fighter jets, which were grounded a week ago after a crack was discovered in an engine of a test plane, Pratt & Whitney said on Thursday.

Pratt spokesman Matthew Bates said the Pentagon's F-35 program office had decided to lift a temporary suspension of flight operations after it conducted extensive tests on the affected engine part. The tests showed that a crack in a turbine blade stemmed from the "unique operating environment" in flight tests rather than a design flaw, he said.