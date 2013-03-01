版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 2日 星期六

Facebook to showcase "new look" for newsfeed

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 Facebook Inc will hold a media event on March 7 at its Menlo Park, California headquarters to showcase a "new look for newsfeed," the company said in an emailed invitation on Friday.
