版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 11日 星期一 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-GE's Immelt: We fear uncertainty will impact capital investment-CNBC

March 11 General Electric Co - * GE'S IMMELT: WE FEAR UNCERTAINTY WILL IMPACT CAPITAL INVESTMENT-CNBC

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐