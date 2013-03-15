版本:
Carnival says technical issue affecting speed of a ship

March 15 Carnival Corp & Plc said on Friday said that its Carnival Legend ship, on the last leg of a seven-day Caribbean cruise, was having technical difficulties that were affecting its sailing speed.

The problem prompted Carnival to cancel a scheduled stop on Friday on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Legend will instead go directly to its final destination and home port of Tampa, Florida, where it is expected to arrive on Sunday as scheduled.

The company said it would give each passenger a $100 credit and offer 50 percent off a future Carnival cruise. A spokesman said the ship's safety systems and hotel services are functioning normally.
