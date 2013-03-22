版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 23日 星期六 00:23 BJT

Southern California Edison considering San Onofre license amendment

LOS ANGELES, March 22 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON SAYS CONSIDERING SUBMITTING SAN ONOFRE LICENSE AMENDMENT REQUEST TO NUCLEAR REGULATORY COMMISSION SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON SAYS WOULD LIKE TO RESTART SAN ONOFRE UNIT 2 BY THE SUMMER TO MEET PEAK ELECTRICITY DEMAND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON SAYS REQUESTING MEETING WITH NRC TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE AMENDMENT

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐