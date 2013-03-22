版本:
Heinz prices $3.1bn high-yield bonds at 4.25%

NEW YORK, March 22 (IFR) - H.J. Heinz on Friday priced its $3.1 billion of high-yield bonds at 4.25%, according to a regulatory filing, in line with earlier guidance.

The second-lien notes are part of the financing of the acquisition of the ketchup-maker by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

