Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2013 bill sale calendar

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
July 10 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2013. Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week. Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date. *=Bills have been priced NA=Not Available. Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days. AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT JULY ISSUES: *Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month July 8 July 10 July 10-11 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month July 15 July 15 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month July 15 July 17 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month July 22 July 22 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month July 22 July 24 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month July 29 July 29 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month July 29 July 31 NA AUGUST ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 5 Aug 5 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 5 Aug 7 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 12 Aug 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 12 Aug 14 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 19 Aug 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 19 Aug 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 26 Aug 26 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 26 Aug 28 NA SEPTEMBER ISSUES: Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 30 Sept 4 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 3 Sept 3 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 9 Sept 9 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 9 Sept 11 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 16 Sept 16 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 16 Sept 18 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 23 Sept 23 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 23 Sept 25 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 30 Sept 30 NA OCTOBER ISSUES: Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 30 Oct 2 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 7 Oct 7 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 7 Oct 9 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 15 Oct 15 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 11 Oct 16 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 21 Oct 21 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 21 Oct 23 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 28 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 30 NA NOVEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 4 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 6 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 12 Nov 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 8 Nov 13 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 18 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 20 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 25 Nov 25 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 25 Nov 27 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 2 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 4 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 9 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 11 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 16 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 18 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 23 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 NA NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 30 Dec 30 NA
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated