RLPC: Reynolds & Reynolds tightens pricing on $3.4B recap credit

| July 31
July 31 Automotive dealer software company
Reynolds & Reynolds cut pricing guidance on its
$3.4 billion dividend recapitalization loan, sources said.
The new credit includes a $550 million, five-year term loan
to be marketed to collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
investors, a $1.75 billion, seven-year term loan B, and a $1.1
billion, 7.5-year second-lien term loan.
The $550 million shorter-dated tranche is now guided at
LIB+275, with a 1 percent Libor floor, at 99.5.
At launch, that loan was guided at LIB+325, with a 1 percent
Libor floor, at 99.5.
The $1.75 billion TLB is now guided at LIB+325-350, with a 1
percent Libor floor, at 99.5. At launch, price talk on the TLB
was LIB+400, with a 1 percent Libor floor, at 99.
The $1.1 billion second-lien term loan is now guided at
LIB+700-725, with a 1 percent Libor floor, and a 99 issue price.
This is tightened from initial guidance of LIB+775, with a 1
percent Libor floor, at 98.5.
Deutsche Bank is sole lead. Commitments are due at 3 p.m.
EST on Thursday.
Corporate family ratings are B/B3, while first-lien ratings
are B+/Ba3 and second-lien ratings are CCC+/Caa1.
The CLO tranche and the TLB are expected to carry 101 soft
call protection for one year. The second-lien term loan is
expected to be non-callable in year one, then 102, 101.
The CLO tranche and TLB are expected to have maximum
leverage covenants. The second-lien is expected to have no
covenants. The TLB is expected to amortize at 1 percent
annually, while the second-lien is expected to have no
amortization.
The new credit backs owner Bob Brockman's attempt to
tax-efficiently take cash out of the company.
Brockman is the controlling shareholder of Reynolds &
Reynolds through the Brockman trust, with a roughly 93 percent
interest. He was appointed Chairman and CEO of Reynolds &
Reynolds in October 2006, upon the acquisition of Reynolds and
Reynolds by Universal Computer Services, Inc (UCS).
Through the new dividend recap transaction, 20 percent of
the company will go to Brockman's alma mater, Centre College in
Danville, Kentucky, as the 73 year-old Brockman makes ownership
changes likely as part of estate planning, sources said.
The company is also paying out a $2.5 billion dividend to
shareholders, which will largely go to Brockman.
The dividend recap will add $4.3 billion of debt onto the
auto software company, consisting of a $3.4 billion leveraged
loan and a $900 million PIK note. The PIK note will be at the
parent company, which is not an operating entity and holds no
assets.
Reynolds & Reynolds is a provider of automotive retailing
for car dealers and automakers in the United States, Canada,
U.K., and Europe. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.
Prior to the acquisition of Reynolds & Reynolds by UCS,
Brockman was Chairman and CEO at UCS. Brockman founded the
original UCS in 1970.