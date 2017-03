BRIEF-Trinity Industries says tank car inquiries remain steady

Aug 1 TRINITY INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVE SAYS OVERALL INQUIRIES FOR TANK CARS REMAIN STEADY TRINITY INDUSTRIES EXEC SAYS BELIEVES RAIL TRANSPORTATION FOR CRUDE OIL WILL GROW FURTHER IN THE LONG TERM TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS CUSTOMERS' INVESTMENT DECISIONS NOT PREDICATED ON SHORT-TERM CRUDE OIL SPREAD DIFFERENTIALS TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS HASN'T SEEN ANY COLLAPSE IN RAIL CAR LEASE RATES TRINITY INDUSTRIES EXEC SAYS NOT ANTICIPATING A "CRISIS" FROM POTENTIAL CHANGES TO TANK CAR REGULATIONS