版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 2日 星期三 22:00 BJT

Nasdaq says declares self-help against CBOE

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Oct 2 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday that several of its operated exchanges declared "self-help" against the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and need to send orders through alternate venues, was declared by Nasdaq OMX PHLX, Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options market systems at about 9:42 a.m (1342 GMT).
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐