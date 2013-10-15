版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 16日

U.S. Senate leaders resume fiscal negotiations -Republican aide

WASHINGTON Oct 15 Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate have resumed negotiations on legislation to avert a default and to reopen shuttered federal agencies after attempts in the House of Representatives failed on Tuesday.

Don Stewart, a spokesman for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said: "Given tonight's events, the leaders have decided to work toward a solution that would reopen the government and prevent default. They are optimistic an agreement can be reached."

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid also said that the two leaders have "re-engaged" and "are optimistic that an agreement is within reach." Neither spokesman gave a likely timetable for reaching a deal.

