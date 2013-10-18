Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2013 bill sale calendar

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
Oct 18 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2013. Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week. Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date. *=Bills have been priced NA=Not Available. Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days. AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT OCTOBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 21 Oct 21 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 21 Oct 23 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 28 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 30 NA NOVEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 4 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 6 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 12 Nov 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 8 Nov 13 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 18 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 20 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 25 Nov 25 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 25 Nov 27 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 2 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 4 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 9 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 11 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 16 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 18 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 23 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 NA NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 30 Dec 30 NA
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.