Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2013 bill sale calendar

Oct 24 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac for 2013.
Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or
on the scheduled announcement date.
*=Bills have been priced
NA=Not Available.
Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days.
AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT
OCTOBER ISSUES:
*Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 21 Oct 23 Oct 23-24
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 28 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 30 NA
NOVEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 4 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 6 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 12 Nov 12 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 8 Nov 13 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 18 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 20 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 25 Nov 25 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 25 Nov 27 NA
DECEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 2 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 4 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 9 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 11 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 16 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 18 NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 23 NA
Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 NA NA
Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 30 Dec 30 NA