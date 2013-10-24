版本:
BRIEF-Microsoft CFO sees licensing revenue up for fiscal second quarter

Oct 24 Microsoft cfo sees fiscal second quarter devices and consumer licensing revenue $5.2 bln to $5.4 bln Microsoft cfo sees business pc market 'stable', consumer pc market 'subject to more volatility' Microsoft cfo sees 2nd quarter hardware revenues up 35 pct to 45 pct reflecting new surface tablets and xbox one Microsoft cfo sees 2nd quarter commercial licensing revenue $10.7 bln to $10.9 bln with similar dynamics to 1st quarter

