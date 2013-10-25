Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2013 note calendar

Oct 25 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for
potential Freddie Mac reference notes, Fannie Mae benchmark
and FHLB global notes for 2013.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any
scheduled monthly issuance.
FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the
dates.
In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week.
*Issue has been priced
AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT
NOVEMBER
Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 6/NA NA
FHLB Global notes NA November 13/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA
Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 25/NA NA
DECEMBER
FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA
Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 11/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 16/NA NA
Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 19/NA NA
JANUARY 2014
FHLB Global Notes NA January 22/NA NA
FEBRUARY
FHLB Global Notes NA February 12/NA NA
MARCH
FHLB Global Notes NA March 12/NA NA
APRIL
FHLB Global Notes NA April 9/NA NA
MAY
FHLB Global Notes NA May 14/NA NA
JUNE
FHLB Global Notes NA June 26/NA NA
JULY
FHLB Global Notes NA July 8/NA NA
AUGUST
FHLB Global Notes NA August 5/NA NA
SEPTEMBER
FHLB Global Notes NA September 10/NA NA
OCTOBER
FHLB Global Notes NA October 22/NA NA
NOVEMBER
FHLB Global Notes NA November 13/NA NA
DECEMBER
FHLB Global Notes NA December 1/NA NA