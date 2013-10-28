Brazil to produce measles/rubella vaccine for poor countries

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 28 Brazils top biomedical
research and development center announced plans on Monday to
produce a combined measles and rubella vaccine for developing
countries, mainly in Africa.
The first Brazilian vaccine developed specifically for
export will be made by Bio-Manguinhos, a unit of the Oswaldo
Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in partnership with the Bill &
Melinda Gates Foundation.
Brazilian health minister Alexandre Padilha announced the
vaccine plan at a medical science conference that the Gates
Foundation organized in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil is following other leading emerging nations such as
China and India in investing in biomedical technology to supply
vaccines and medicines to developing countries at lower costs
than those produced by pharmaceutical industries in developed
nations.
Measles kills 158,000 people a year in the world, mostly
children under the age of five. Rubella, a contagious viral
disease with symptoms like mild measles, can cause serious
consequences to pregnant women and their babies.
Bio-Manguinhos, which has a track record of making combined
measles, mumps and rubella vaccines, will produce 30 million
doses per year of the new measles/rubella vaccine to supply
developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
This will increase the availability of a vaccine that today
is produced by only one manufacturer, the Serum Institute of
India Ltd.
The Gates Foundation said it would grant $1.1 million to
support clinical trials and might contribute additional funds in
subsequent phases of the project.
Bio-Manguinhos has been producing the combined measles,
mumps and rubella vaccine since 2003 under a technology transfer
agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Plc. This triple vaccine
is used in Brazils immunization program, but was not adopted in
many developing countries due to its cost and the limited
epidemiological presence of mumps in a number of them.
The new measles/rubella vaccine is aimed at that group of
nations and is expected to reach the market by 2017.