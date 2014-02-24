Glencore unit takes Transmontaigne tank lease from Morgan -sources

NEW YORK, Feb 24 () - TransMontaigne Partners LP has
agreed to lease capacity at two Florida marine fuels terminals
under a 2-year deal, ending its current agreement with Morgan
Stanley, TransMontaigne announced on Wednesday.
TransMontaigne did not name the new lessee, but industry
participants said it was Singapore-based marine fuel supplier
Chemoil Energy Ltd, which is majority-owned by
commodities giant Glencore Xstrata. A Chemoil
spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.
The agreement with Morgan Stanley to lease these facilities
will end on May 31, 2014, as the investment bank's trading arm
reduces its physical footprint and moves to sell its stake in
TransMontaigne, for which it was the biggest client.
The agreement announced in a TransMontaigne statement on
Monday covers tanks with an aggregate capacity of 1.35 million
barrels at marine fuels terminals in Port Everglades and Fisher
Island. The two-year deal will begin on June 1, 2014, and will
have options for renewal, according to the statement.
The terminals represent about 6 percent of the company's
total tank capacity. Marine fuels, commonly known as "bunker
fuels," are used to power ships' engines, generators and
auxiliary machinery.
In July 2013, Chemoil expanded its U.S. operations by
acquiring Colonial Group's bunkering business in the ports of
Savannah, Charleston and Jacksonville, according to a report by
the Savannah Morning News.
The lease transfer was the second in as many months for
Morgan Stanley, whose trading division, Morgan Stanley Capital
Group (MSCG), owns 100 percent of TransMontaigne Inc, which
controls the general partner of Denver-based TransMontaigne
Partners LP.
In late January, TransMontaigne agreed to lease capacity at
two oil product terminals, known as the Razorback terminals, and
a pipeline to Magellan Pipeline Company LP under a
10-year deal, also ending an agreement with Morgan Stanley.
The bank announced in December that it was seeking to sell
its TransMontaigne stake. In December, the bank agreed to sell
its physical oil trading business -- but not TransMontaigne - to
Russaia's Rosneft.
In its 2012 annual report, TransMontaigne said Morgan
Stanley Capital Group accounted for more than 60 percent of its
revenues in 2010, 2011 and 2012. The revenues from the Florida
bunker fuels tanks and the Razorback terminals accounted for
around 14 percent of total revenue in 2012, according to the
annual report.
In 2012, TransMontaigne reported total revenue of $156.2
million.
Officials from Morgan Stanley and TransMontaigne did not
comment.