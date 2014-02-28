版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 1日 星期六 05:38 BJT

U.S. FTC says considering lawmaker's concerns about Herbalife

BOSTON Feb 28 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday refused to say whether it is taking any action on allegations made against Herbalife but said it is considering a U.S. lawmaker's concerns about the company.

The regulator responded to questions raised by Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, who said several of his constituents had lost a large amount of money by joining in Herbalife's multi-level-marketing practice.

Herbalife has been accused by billionaire investor William Ackman of running a pyramid scheme, an allegation the company denies.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐