U.S. FTC says considering lawmaker's concerns about Herbalife

Phillips 66's profit jumps 39 percent on $423 mln gain
April 28 U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a $423 million one-time gain from the consolidation of a petroleum coking venture.
BOSTON Feb 28 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday refused to say whether it is taking any action on allegations made against Herbalife but said it is considering a U.S. lawmaker's concerns about the company.
The regulator responded to questions raised by Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, who said several of his constituents had lost a large amount of money by joining in Herbalife's multi-level-marketing practice.
Herbalife has been accused by billionaire investor William Ackman of running a pyramid scheme, an allegation the company denies.
NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. refiners have come out of maintenance season betting that big exports to Mexico and South America will help alleviate high product inventories and boost margins as the critical summer driving season nears.