U.S. Air Force to fund rescue helicopter; Sikorsky sole bidder

WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Air Force said a last-minute decision was made on Tuesday to fund development of a new rescue helicopter in fiscal 2015, despite written materials submitted to Congress that said the program had been postponed.

A senior Air Force budget official told reporters he was informed about the decision before he arrived at the briefing on Tuesday afternoon. He said a contract award would be made this year.

The move is good news for Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, which was the sole bidder for the program. Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, pushed hard for the program to be included in the budget.