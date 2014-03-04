U.S. Air Force to fund rescue helicopter; Sikorsky sole bidder

WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Air Force said a
last-minute decision was made on Tuesday to fund development of
a new rescue helicopter in fiscal 2015, despite written
materials submitted to Congress that said the program had been
postponed.
A senior Air Force budget official told reporters he was
informed about the decision before he arrived at the briefing on
Tuesday afternoon. He said a contract award would be made this
year.
The move is good news for Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, which was the sole bidder for
the program. Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat,
pushed hard for the program to be included in the budget.