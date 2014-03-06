Canadian regulators urge approval of Enbridge's Line 9B

March 6 Canadian regulators recommended on
Thursday that the federal government approve Enbridge Inc's
Line 9 oil pipeline reversal and expansion, conditional
on the company undertaking additional work on consultation and
safety among other things.
The existing pipeline, which extends from southern Ontario
to Quebec, would be reversed to ship western oil to refineries
in Eastern Canada and its capacity expanded by 25 percent to
300,000 barrels-per-day (BPD).
Canada's federal government now has 180 days to decide
whether to accept the National Energy Board's recommendations on
Enbridge's plans for the 639-km (400-mile) pipeline.