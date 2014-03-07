CORRECTED-Canadian regulators approve Enbridge's Line 9

(Corrects first paragraph to show that National Energy Board
approval is final, removes third paragraph which said Canadian
government would make final decision.)
March 6 Canadian regulators on Thursday approved
Enbridge Inc's Line 9 oil pipeline reversal and
expansion, conditional on the company undertaking additional
work on consultation and safety among other things.
The existing 639-km (400-mile) pipeline, which extends from
southern Ontario to Quebec, would be reversed to ship western
oil to refineries in Eastern Canada and its capacity expanded by
25 percent to 300,000 barrels-per-day (BPD).
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)