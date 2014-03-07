版本:
CORRECTED-Canadian regulators approve Enbridge's Line 9

(Corrects first paragraph to show that National Energy Board approval is final, removes third paragraph which said Canadian government would make final decision.)

March 6 Canadian regulators on Thursday approved Enbridge Inc's Line 9 oil pipeline reversal and expansion, conditional on the company undertaking additional work on consultation and safety among other things.

The existing 639-km (400-mile) pipeline, which extends from southern Ontario to Quebec, would be reversed to ship western oil to refineries in Eastern Canada and its capacity expanded by 25 percent to 300,000 barrels-per-day (BPD). (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
