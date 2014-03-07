UPDATE 2-Canada orders railways to boost grain shipments to ease logjam

By Rod Nickel and David Ljunggren
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/OTTAWA, March 7 Canada's
government took the drastic step on Friday of forcing the
country's two major rail companies to ship at least 500,000
tonnes of grain each a week to ease a massive backlog that is
hurting farmers.
Record crops of wheat and canola, along with frigid weather,
have overwhelmed Canadian National Railway Co and
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, resulting in overdue
orders for tens of thousands of grain cars.
"Farmers are becoming increasingly frustrated by the
continued poor performance of the railways. The railways dropped
the ball. This situation is not acceptable," Agriculture
Minister Gerry Ritz said in Winnipeg.
The governing Conservative party has a strong rural base in
Western Canada, where the grain transportation bottlenecks are
worst. Still, ordering the railways to make minimum grain
shipments is out of step with the right-leaning government's
pro-market philosophy.
"There must have been a lot of political pressure because
this government is not one to quickly intervene in the
marketplace, for sure," said Paul Earl, acting director of the
University of Manitoba's Transport Institute. He added that he
could not recall Canada taking such steps before.
The railways, which have blamed delays on the unusually cold
winter and the sheer size of last year's harvest, can be fined
up to C$100,000 ($90,000) a day if they do not meet the minimum
shipping requirements.
Spokesmen for the two railways could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The government order takes effect immediately and will last
for 90 days, although it can be renewed. It gives the two rail
companies four weeks to ramp up deliveries. The eventual weekly
volume requirement of a combined 1 million tonnes is more than
double the current volume moving, according to the government.
"Canada risks losing our global reputation as a reliable
grain producer," said Transport Minister Lisa Raitt.
Canada's railways are also big shippers of coal, fertilizer,
and, increasingly, crude oil. Raitt said the government arrived
at its minimum levels based on how much grain it knows the
railways can ship without affecting the other commodities.
Ritz said Ottawa later this year would introduce draft
legislation to ensure Canadian shippers could get their products
to market "in a predictable and timely way." He gave no details.
Canada is the world's biggest canola exporter and usually
the No. 2 wheat exporter, but the bottlenecks have left crops
landlocked.
Curt Vossen, president of Richardson International Limited,
one of the country's biggest grain handlers, said he needed more
details before knowing how effective the government's actions
will be.
"I think we need to bring, clearly, accountability to all
sides in rail transportation, and not just in agriculture."
Whatever happens next, there will be much larger supplies
than usual of last year's crop left over by summmer, Vossen
said. As a result of the backlog, grain handlers have incurred
penalties for keeping ships waiting at port and farmers have
been forced to hold onto crops that grain handlers were unable
to buy and move.
A lack of rail cars going to the United States has had an
especially big impact on U.S. oat millers, who depend on top
exporter Canada for supplies of the coarse grain to make cereals
and bars.
Chicago nearby oat futures, which hit an all-time high
on Tuesday, dropped 4 percent by midday Friday.
CN and CP shares, which have been been trading near record
levels, were little changed on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. CP shares in New York, however, were down 1.3
perent at $156.45.